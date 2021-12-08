Regina Dale Kilgore McPherson, 52, of Dunlap, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patsy Carol Davis Kilgore.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Michael McPherson; father, Roger Dale Kilgore; children, Candace Arnold and Christopher Kilgore; sister, Tammy Keener; uncle, Rex Layne; and four grandchildren.

No funeral services were held. Donations may be made to Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center toward cremation expenses.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.