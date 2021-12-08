Reba Kay Cline, 70, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Parkridge Medical Center. She was of the Baptist Faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dillard and Olavene Griffith.

She is survived by her daughter, Erika (Perry) Shrum; son, Casey Cline; sister, Dee (Lou) Sirrocco, Port Richey, Florida; two brothers, Butch (Sue) Griffith and Dustin (Candice) Griffith, both of Dunlap; granddaughters, Maddi and Lilli Shrum, Dunlap; grandson, Caden Cline, Jasper; best friend, Pam Camp, Dunlap; several nieces and nephews who she adored and loved so much; special young man, Jeremy (Kayla and daughter, Heidi) Godsey; her cherished pet Dalmatian, Oreo “O”, who she loved more than anything.

A private graveside service with family and friends was held.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.