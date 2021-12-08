Mary Lee Ledford Smith Barker was born March 14, 1944 and passed away peacefully at home on December 5, 2021 at the age of 77, surrounded by loved ones.

Mary grew up on Lewis Chapel and lived most of her life in Dunlap. She worked at Dura for over 25 years. Mary loved to cook, sew, and garden. She was an active member of Ewtonville Baptist Church. Anyone lucky enough tomeet Mary knew how loving, generous, and tenacious she was. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Ruby Ledford; spouse, Billy “Bo” Smith (1983); husband of 27 years, Leonard Barker (2019); siblings, Charles Ledford, Bill Ledford, Hazel Wright, Jean Avans, Darlene Dent; son, Glen Smith; and grandson, Joshua Layne.

She is survived by her siblings, Sandy Sims, Wanda Epperson and Lloyd Ledford; daughter, Sharon (Mark) Shadrick; stepdaughters, Vicki (Danny) Kerley, Rhonda (Tyke) Layne; grandchildren, Amanda (Garry) Ramdhany, Hannah (Ben) Shadrick Hummel, Steven Casey Shadrick, Danielle (Adam) Green, Benton Kerley, Dakota Layne, Ashlynn Layne, Shaun (Tara) Layne; great-grandchildren, Lella Kearns, Eli Kearns, Rosy Ramdhany, Sage Ramdhany, Brett Skyles, Taylor Green, Lilli Green, Braylee Kerley, and Bryson Kerley.

A graveside service was held at Welch’s Chapel Cemetery on Tuesday, December 7 officiated by Brian Kearns, pastor of Ewtonville Baptist Church.

Pallbearers for the service included Eli Kearns, Caleb Kearns, Adam Green, Benton Kerley, Donny Johnson and Billy Johnson.

