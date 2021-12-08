Katrina Kenner Evans

Katrina Janine Kenner Evans, 65, born September 24, 1956 in Detroit, Michigan, died December 1, 2021 in the hospital with family on the anniversary of her husband of 43 years, John Charles Evans Sr.’s death.

Katrina, or Tina as known by most, enjoyed playing bingo and was a slots and card game enthusiast. She loved going on cruises and traveling with friends and family. Tina wholeheartedly loved her kids and grandkids beyond words and wrote that she was guided in life by her parents and James Evans, her father-in-law. She spent most of her adult life employed by the United States Postal Service as a carrier/clerk, and was so until her death.

Tina was preceded in death by her husband, John Evans Sr.; parents, John R. Kenner and Wilma J. Minton Kenner; and brothers, Nikki, Lee and Don.

Tina is survived by her three sons and a daughter, John, Jason, Joshua and Christine; 12 grandchildren, Amarius, Ashton, Charlie, David, Devin, Emily, Jackson, Kip, Riley, Ryann, Sarah and Zachary; two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Kailey Jo; sister, Karen; and brother, Jerry.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 11 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Shane Nivens officiating. Burial will follow in Cagle- Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Family will receive friends Saturday, December 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow the graveside service at Ewton Funeral Home Annex.

Tina was such an inspiration until her last breath and watching her fight this week proved that, from the book of Tina, she really was a BAD girl!! Her wild and crazy, fun-loving spirit will truly be missed!

