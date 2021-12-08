Chelsie Janell Roberson, 28, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, formerly of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at her residence. She was of the Church of God faith.

Chelsie was employed by Viam Manufacturing, where she was a very proud forklift operator. She was a very loving, free-spirited person who was loved by all who knew her. Chelsie never met a stranger, was very adventurous and loved her nieces and nephews more than anything!

She was preceded in death by her father, Timothy Clay Roberson; paternal grandparents, C.W. and Cecilye Roberson; and maternal grandfather, Fred Wise.

She is survived by her mother, Lisa Keel Long; grandmother, Peggy Wise; siblings, Josh Bragg and Britney (Shaun) Hughes; “Mama” Kathy (F.A.) Hatfield; nieces and nephews, Bentleigh, Kaydence, Casen, Brayden and Gavin; special cousins, Kenny and Matt Keel; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were held Monday, December 6 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Tim Dean officiating. Burial followed in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.