Steve Joe Holt, Sr., 73, of Kimball, Tennessee, passed away at his home on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Steve was a lifelong resident of Kimball. Before retirement, he was employed at Tennessee Alloy and the City of Kimball. In retirement, he continued to enjoy the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish. He could spend an entire day fishing and enjoying life on the Tennessee River. Steve is probably best known for his ability to prepare a bounty of food and always enjoyed seeing others gather around a campfire and enjoy a good meal. He enjoyed riding and caring for horses. He was cherished by many friends and family and will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Thelma Holt; and brother, Darrell Holt.

He is survived by his children, Stephanie (Hal) Rogers, Jason (Michele) Holt, Rebecca (Jay) Frizzell, and Stevie (Kristen) Holt; sister, Gail (Earl) Durham; brothers, Danny (Rhonda) Holt and Jerry Don Holt; grandchildren, Taylor Cooper, Railey Holt, Natalie Holt, Chole Frizzell, Carley Frizzell and Katelyn Holt; three great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

Rogers Funeral Home of South Pittsburg was in charge of arrangements.