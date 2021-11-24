Sandra Grace Cartwright Jarvis, 76, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Erlanger Medical Center. She was of the church of Christ faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Green Pryor (G.P.) and Nell Grace Lonas Cartwright; and step-son, Christopher P. Jarvis.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Alan Jarvis; daughter, Cindy (Paul) Elliott; brothers, David (Virginia) Cartwright, Dan Cartwright and Farris Cartwright; granddaughters, Kristen and Kiley Elliott; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, November 20 in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in Bryant Cemetery.

