Norman Layne, 91, of Whitwell, died Monday, November 15, 2021 at his home.

He was a pastor for many years and recently attended Wheeler Addition Church of God in Pikeville. He had a passion for mowing yards.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Effie Layne and Carolyn Layne; son, Harold Layne; daughter, Wanda Ramsey; great-granddaughter, D.J. Hall; parents; and several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his son, Norman “Jerry” (Gail) Layne of Dunlap; daughter-in-law, Lynda Layne of Dunlap; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Josephine Wright of Dunlap; several nieces and nephews; and his special goats.

Services were held Sunday, November 21 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Gaylen Walraven officiating. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Reed Funeral Home of Whitwell.