The third and final reading of the City of Dunlap’s 2021-2022 budget was approved November 18 as part of the regular city commission meeting. The budget includes no property tax increase for taxpayers.

“We really didn’t have any issues on this budget,” said Dunlap Mayor Clint Huth. “Revenues were up and expenditures were about the same.”

