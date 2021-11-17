Rev. Howell Whited, Jr, 74, of Pikeville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 23, 2021.

He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Congregational Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday School and later served as pastor for nine years. He served as chairman of the East Tennessee Conference of the Congregational Methodist and served on the board of the East Tennessee Camp Board.

Howell loved to tell jokes and to see people laugh. He loved to travel around this beautiful country that he also served while in the U.S. Navy. Howell enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, and teaching hunter safety courses.

He was preceded in death by many great loved ones, including his grandparents, George A. and Nancy D. Bryant and Murphy Howell and Ida Bell Whited; parents, Rev. Howell Whited, Sr. and Mildred O. Whited; two brothers, Rev. David Mitchell Whited and Jackie Ray Whited.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years and the love of his life, Diane Barker Whited; daughter, Kimberly Whited, who was often called “Little Jr.” as she also enjoys people’s laughter; sister, Barbara Higdon, Pikeville; brother, Tim (Ann) Whited, Salem, North Carolina; several nieces and nephews; and his caregiver, Amanda Asberry, who called him “Pappy” and kept him laughing. He looked forward to seeing her coming.

A private family service was held with Bro. Mike Rigsby officiating. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Pallbearers included Steven Bourque, John Higdon, Christopher Mills, Travis Tate, and Micah Whited. Honorary pallbearers were Nate Whited, Riley Whited, and Richard Whited.

In lieu of gifts, the family requests donations be made to Gideon Bibles (SendTheWord.org) so the love and salvation through Jesus Christ can be shared with others around the world.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.