Local artist goes beyond the canvas

A self-taught artist who resides in Dunlap, Gina Biersteker uses her talent and creativity for a number of different projects. One of her specialties is turning paintings into puzzles.

“You could call my style abstract,” said Biersteker, who paints and works on her projects at Stone, Mulch, and More off Highway 28 south of Dunlap. “I use acrylic paint and enjoy using lots of color. I want my art to really be vibrant.”

For more see the November 18 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.