Gregory Lebron Smith, 59, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, November 12, 2021 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Alma Clendenen Smith; grandparents, Herman and Nelline Smith and Verner and Hassie Clendenen.

He is survived by his brother, Michael (Pat) Smith; uncles, JC (Janie) Smith, Paul (Margie) Smith; aunt, Jean Smith; niece, Kim (Jeff) Simmons; nephew, Shawn (Melissa) Smith; great-nieces, Brooke Simmons, Hannah (Austin) Frady and Georgia Smith; great nephew, Hunter (Tara) Smith; great-great niece, Rylee Smith; step-nieces, Christine (Donnie) Pendergrass, Stacy Green and Stephanie (Chris) Fonville; step-great nephews, Bradley (Makayla) Hankins and Brent Hankins; step-great nieces, Adeline Fonville and Gracie Green.

A private graveside service will be held. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.