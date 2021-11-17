Grace Eleanor Mitchell, 17, of Dunlap, went to be with Jesus on November 10, 2021.

She was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, a Junior at Boyd Buchanan School, where she was on the Lady Bucs Volleyball team, and played select volleyball for Scenic City Volleyball.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gary and Peggy Mitchell.

Grace is survived by her parents, Dusty and Jennifer Mitchell; her siblings, Meredith (Peyton) Robbins of Raleigh, North Carolina, Austin Mitchell, Brody Mitchell and Cain Mitchell, all of Dunlap; her grandparents, Tommy and Martha Austin of Dunlap; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were held Saturday, November 13 at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church with Bro. Matthew Lee and Bro. Jared Wood officiating. Burial followed in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Thomas Austin, Taylor Frost, William Martin, Cooper Jones, Brook Potteiger, Heath Frizzell, Shawn Edgmon and Austin Mitchell served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Scenic City and Boyd Buchanan Volleyball players.

The family asks donations be made to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church Building Fund, Boyd Buchanan School in memory of Grace Mitchell or Sequatchie County Softball Boosters.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.