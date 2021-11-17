Betty Grace Long, 79, of Dunlap, passed away November 10, 2021 at her home.

She was of the Christian faith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was known by her family as “Ma”. She had so much love for her family and friends. She was a very special and caring person who touched the lives of all who knew her. She worked many years in the Dunlap school System as a cafeteria manager to go on and retire to being devoted to her family. She liked travel, crochet, and loved to cook. If you were at “Ma’s,” there was always food.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Lillian Henson.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, James (Doc) Long; two sons, Greg (Leslie) Long and Scott (Beth) Long; four grandchildren, Kaylan (Seth) Stewart, Jon (Aubrey) Long, Emmy and Jamison Long; one

great-grandchild, Silas Stewart, and one due in March; sisters, Lois (Ferrell) McCallie, Shirley Smith; brothers, Clifford and Stanley Henson, Dunlap; and special nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at Camp Cemetery on Fredonia Mountain with Pastor Brian Kearns officiating.

The family welcomes donations to the Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network as an expression of sympathy.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.