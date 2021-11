The Dunlap Lions Club, Sequatchie County Rescue Squad, and community volunteers are preparing for deliveries to county families on December 24. This year marks the 65th year for the local project.

Volunteers will be accepting donations at Walgreens and the Sequatchie County-Dunlap Chamber of Commerce December 17, 18, and 24, organizers announced.

For more see the November 18 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.