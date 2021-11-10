Raymond Mitchell Kerley, 88, of Dunlap, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, November 1, 2021 surrounded by family.

Mitchell was of the Church of God faith. He served in the United States Air Force for four years and the Reserves for two years. He was retired from Ben Lomand Telephone Cooperative and enjoyed his time serving as Ringmaster at the Dunlap horse show for many years. Mitchell loved life and was always joking with friends with his unforgettable smile. He loved his family deeply and was always there to help in any way he could. You could bet he would always have the best-looking yard in the neighborhood.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Alene Kerley; one brother, Billy Kerley; and two sisters, Shelva Hatfield and Rosetta Douglas.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Polly Ewton Kerley; two sons, Danny (Vicki) Kerley and Doyle (Kim) Kerley; grandchildren, Danielle (Adam) Green, Brandon (Heather) Kerley, Blayre (Trey) Palmer, and Benton Kerley; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Lillian Green, Mason and Bella Kerley, Emeree, Bo, and Emma Palmer, Braylee and Bryson Kerley; sister, Dorothy Seals; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, November 4 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jerry Merciers officiating. Burial was in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens Community Cemetery.

The family requests contributions be made to Alzheimer’s Association-Dunlap, P.O. Box 651, Dunlap, TN 37327.

