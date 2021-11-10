JoAnn Ownesby Johnson

JoAnn Gail Owensby Johnson, 57, of Dunlap, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021 at her residence.

She was loved by all who knew her, and especially her husband, Terry. She had a contagious laugh, was a happy person and will be missed greatly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Hershel Owensby; sisters, Jean Bivens and Joan Huskey; and granddaughter, Hailey Gail Johnson.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Johnson; son, Jason Wayne Johnson; daughter, Kristin Gail Johnson; sisters, Jeanette (Larry) Wilson and Linda Owensby; granddaughter, Cheyenne Camp; mother-in-law, Peggy West; sister-in-law, Kim Hemstreet; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Sunday, November 7 at Walling Cemetery with J.W. Deweese officiating.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.