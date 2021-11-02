Zora Jean “Jeanie” Mosley Hollis passed quietly in her sleep on Monday, October 25 at the age of 90.

Jeanie was a life-long resident of Sequatchie County and a faithful member of the church of Christ. She loved her family and her spiritual family. She was known for her cooking and her artistic abilities. When her children were in school, she was popular with their classmates for her cupcakes. She never thought of giving to others as a sacrifice.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Carrie Corzine Mosley; brothers, James, David, Dan and Jackie Mosley; and sister, Eunice M. Phelps.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 73 years, Barney M. Hollis; her four children, Connie (Mil) Fisher, Kerry (Gail) Hollis, Lynna (Scott Myrick) and Bryan (Judy) Hollis; granddaughter, Emily Hollis Novick; sisters, Ruth King, Sara Moore, Claudia Hill and Mary Phipps; sisters-in-law; Faye Mosley and Ibba Mosley; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, October 28 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Bradley Hargis officiating. Burial followed in Rankin Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.