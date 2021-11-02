Dairy Queen planning November opening By Editor | November 2, 2021 | 0 If everything goes as planned, Dairy Queen’s Dunlap location on Rankin Avenue open by mid-November, according to the Sequatchie County-Dunlap Chamber of Commerce. For more see the November 4 issue of The Dunlap Tribune. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Pierce approved as Director of Schools November 1, 2021 | No Comments »