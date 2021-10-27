Rev. Dennis Boston, 83, of Dunlap, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 22, 2021 at his home on Fredonia Mountain with his wife of 59 years by his side.

He was a 1956 graduate of Sequatchie County High School and after graduation he served four years in the Army National Guard. Dennis was retired from Combustion Engineering, where he was a welder for 30 years. He was employed with Standefer-Reed Funeral Home for 35 years. It was there that he enjoyed ministering to others by comforting them through their grief. He was known for his ability to comfort others with not only prayer but his smile and contagious laughter.

His love for Christ was evident in his daily walk, but especially when he was behind the pulpit. He was called to preach on February 16, 1978. He preached his first message at Hopewell Road Baptist Church where he became pastor on June 18, 1978 and he continued to pastor for 42 years. Months prior to his death, he began attending Way of the Cross Baptist Church. Ironically, he was one of the men who founded this church and was the song leader for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Geneva Sims Boston; brothers, Don Boston, Ronald Boston and Randall Boston; sister, Lorene Boston; and one grandson, Jacob Boston.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 59 years, Lola Mae Boston; children, Kirk (Sherri) Boston and Kevin (Angie) Boston; grandsons, Jonathon and Jaxon Boston; sisters, Wilma Johnson, Norma Jean Smith and Thelma Hendon; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 26 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ryan Goins and Rev. Ray Dotson officiating. Burial was in Camp Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network or Alzheimer’s

Association of Dunlap, P.O. Box 651, Dunlap, TN 37327.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.