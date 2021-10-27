Norman Walker, 83, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at CHI Memorial.

Norman was a member of Fredonia Free Holiness Church, and instrumental in forming the Fredonia Fire Department. Norman was an avid hunter, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his son, Clint Walker; sisters, Beatrice Murray and Betty Rains; and brothers, Wayne, Raymond, and Don Walker.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Juanita Walker; son, Eddie Walker; four granddaughters, Stephanie (Frank) Lance, Kendra (Kevin) Tate, Rebekah (Eliot) McDowell, and Rachel Walker, all of Dunlap; two sisters, Thelma (Jim) Henry and Hazel Smith, both of Chattanooga; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Saturday, October 23 at Camp Cemetery with Bro. Bruce Corvin officiating.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.