Nathurn Cagle

Nathurn Thomas Cagle, 52, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Erlanger Medical Center. He was of the Church of God faith.

He was a loving husband, father, uncle, brother and nephew. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. He loved the Lord and was thankful for each day of life that he was blessed with. “Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God”–Matthew 5:8

His parents, John Thomas Cagle and Christine Wyatt Hobbs; step-father, Dale Hobbs; and grandparents, Otto and Louise Wyatt and Baxter Cagle, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his loving wife, Delanie Deakins Cagle; daughter, who was the light of his life, Reahanna Cagle; step-parents, Steve and Carol Harvey; brothers, Richard Harvey and Timothy (Clarissa) Dunham; aunts, Hazel MacDaniel and Erma (Sonny) Wooden; Uncle H. and Uncle D.; father-in-law, Randy Deakins; special friends, Tommy and Charlotte Narramore and Clinton Hobbs, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be planned by the family at a later date.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.