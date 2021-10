Sequatchie County Board of Education members are scheduled to vote on a new Director of Schools at the upcoming school board meeting, November 1. Two candidates remain, Melissa Cordell and Sarai Pierce. Another candidate, Dr. Chris Treadway from the Nashville area, withdrew after completing his interview.

Cordell and Pierce had separate, public interviews with the Board last week.

For more see the October 28 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.