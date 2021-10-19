We would like to honor and celebrate the life of Michael David Seals. He was Mike, Uncle Mike, Coach Seals, Dad, Mr. Seals, Brother Mike and other names to the many people he touched, influenced, mentored and inspired in his 68 years. He passed away September 24, 2021. He is resting now with Jesus, our Lord and Savior. Mike was laid to rest in Fawn Lake Family Cemetery on Fawn Lake Road in McMinnville, Tennessee.

Mike is survived by daughter, Amanda Pollock; and sister, Evelyn Mourlas.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Lee Tate Seals; his father, Milton Seals; his sister, Doris Roberts; and his brother, Everett Seals.

Mike was born in Sequatchie County on Cagle Mountain. His family moved when he was a boy to McMinnville, Tennessee, where he grew up. He graduated from Warren County High School in 1970. He attended Cleveland State Community College for two years, then earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He later earned his Master’s Degree from Tennessee Tech.

Mike taught Algebra, Math, PE, and Science at Shelbyville Middle School, Sequatchie County High School, Soddy Daisy High School, Rhea County High School, Tullahoma High School and Dade

County High School. He also coached basketball and softball. Mike loved “breaking things down” for his students and players alike. He enjoyed their growth and success, and always pushed them to achieve their potential. After he retired from teaching, Mike worked driving semi-trucks and delivering vehicles.

Above all, Mike loved the Lord. He was active in his church and always wanted to learn more about God’s Word. Mike was well versed, and enjoyed conversing and sharing his knowledge with others. He enjoyed traveling with friends to Bible conferences and gospel concerts. He had a profound effect on many lives. He was hard working, and dedicated in all aspects of his life. Mike was a great man who loved his friends and family dearly. We will all miss him so much.