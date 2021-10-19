LaCreta Simmons

LaCreta C. Simmons, 82, of Hixson, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on October 13, 2021.

She had resided in Dunlap for the past 18 years. LaCreta was a member of the Middle Valley Church of God. She retired from Coors Ceramics after several years of service. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend that was described as the sweetest person you could ever meet.

Her husband, Don Simmons; son, Robert “Robby” Cunningham; her parents, Luther “Luke” and Esther Lee Stokes; along with several siblings, preceded her in death.

LaCreta is survived by her daughter, Angela “Angie” Bledsoe (Darren); four grandchildren, Beth King (Jonathan), Brandon Cunningham (April), Patrick “Cody” Dennis (Courtney) and Meghann Bledsoe; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at the funeral home chapel with Bishop Mitch McClure officiating. Burial was in Chattanooga National Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy.