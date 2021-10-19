Harold Junior Layne, 73, of Dunlap, Tennessee, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021 at Erlanger Healthcare System.

He was a member of Restoration Point Church of God and retired from Cannon Southeast.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Effie Layne; sister, Wanda Joyce Ramsey.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lynda Layne; daughter, Melissa (James) Hendrick; son, Darryl Layne, both of Dunlap; four grandchildren, Liberty Hendrick, Chandler Hendrick, Gregory Layne and Derrick Layne; father, Norman Layne; brother, Norman Jerry Layne, all of Dunlap; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, October 20 at 1:00 p.m. Camp Cemetery with Brent Meeks officiating. Family received friends Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.