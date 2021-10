Volunteer firefighters from multiple departments responded to a home on Fredonia Mountain at approximately 8:00 p.m. October 13, reported Fredonia Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Ruehling. The home was a total loss, Ruehling said, but no injuries were reported to occupants or firefighters. The final unit left the scene at 1:30 a.m. For more, see the October 21 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.