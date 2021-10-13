Michelle Harvey, 51, of Dunlap, Tennessee received her eternal healing, surrounded by family, on October 3, 2021 after a courageous battle with COVID.

She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church, where she was the song leader. Michelle had a love for life, family, and friends. She loved to sing, make t-shirts, and spend time with her

grandbabies. She never went anywhere without a smile on her face and a friendly word to give. She was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Pope; granddaughter, Zaylee Watson; and grandparents, Harvey and Mary Roberts, and Laurence and Nellie Pope.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 14 years, Richard Harvey; children, Samuel “Sammy” (Kara) Johnson, Chasi Sims, and Lashay (Micheal Watson) Harvey; brother, Mynatt (Felicia) Pope; mother, Mary Ellen Pope; grandchildren, Sarah Sims, Evelyn Sims, Wyatt Johnson, Zayden Harvey, and Remington Watson; niece, Lexi Pope; fur babies, Turbo and Oreo; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Graveside services were held Saturday, October 9 at Collier Cemetery with Bro. Bill Wolfe and Bro. Bill Cross officiating.

