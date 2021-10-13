Mr. Joe Edward Layne, 52, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga from complications from COVID.

He was born in Cumberland Heights, Tennessee on April 16, 1969. He was a computer technician and loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Layne.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Sherman Layne; wife, Jane Cunningham Layne; daughter, Gracie Cheyene Layne; sons, Paul Brandon and Austin Dakota Layne; brother, Bobby Ray Layne; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 13 in the funeral home chapel with Ministers Matthew Meeks, Jonathan Hankins and Josh Seals officiating. Burial was in Cagle Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Layne Funeral Home of Palmer was in charge of arrangements.