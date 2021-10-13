George “Sonny” Smith

George L. “Sonny” Smith, 80, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at his home.

He was a member of Dunlap First Baptist Church, retired from Dupont, Past Master Dunlap Lodge #693 F.& A.M., loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Peggy Swanger Smith; two children, Kim (Charlie Mac) Girdley and Anthony (Theresa) Smith, both of Dunlap; three grandchildren, Frankie (Lindsey) Smith, Oak Harbor, Washington, Blake (Miranda) Smith, Dunlap, and Brooklyn Girdley (Julian) Cosner, Knoxville; three great-grandchildren, Abel, Knox, and Raulston Smith; brother, G.C. Smith, Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 12 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Bill Wolfe officiating. Burial was in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.