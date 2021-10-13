Doris Jean Pickett, 87, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away October 6, 2021.

She was born in Whitwell, Tennessee on April 3, 1934 to the late Carlos and Daisy Reeves King. She loved to laugh and spend time with her family. She was a member of Dunlap church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James Albert Pickett.

She is survived by a daughter, Anita (Gene) Ross; a son, Keith (Christy) Pickett; and three grandchildren, Jake, Adam (Haley) and Holly Pickett; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to acknowledge her caregivers, Mindy Grayson, Phyllis Nunley and Vera Burdette, to whom we owe a special debt of gratitude for all the love and kindness shown to “Granny” during her final months at home. The family is also grateful to the employees of Hearth Hospice and Ascension Living for their loving care and assistance, as well as the friends who called, visited, sent cards, etc.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 9 in the funeral home chapel with Freddie Clayton officiating. Burial followed in Chapel Hill Cemetery in Dunlap.

If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Dunlap church of Christ, P.O. Box 206, Dunlap, TN 37327 or Hearth Hospice, 513 Georgia Avenue, Chattanooga TN 37403.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.