Dolores Ann Sutherland Finley, 53, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at CHI Memorial Hospital.

The greatest joy of her life was being a MiMi to her grandson, Carson Wayne Schmitt.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Dakota Green; and grandparents, France and Veola Sutherland, Nathan and Ira Harvey, and Johnny and Geneva Pascoe.

She is survived by her daughter, Mershanda (Joshua) Schmitt; son, Jacob Finley; grandson, Carson Wayne Schmitt; father, Lenard (Wanda) Sutherland; mother, Cathy (Stan) Blevins; sister, Shannon (late Joe) Godsey; brothers, Don (Sylvia) Sutherland of Ft. Payne, Alabama and John Farley of Warrenville, South Carolina; aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins and nieces.

We would like to say a special thank you to The Chattanooga Kidney Center at Missionary Ridge, Dr. Crawford, Carol, Lynn, John, and Alma. Also to The Chattanooga Heart Institute, The Cardiac Vascular Intensive Care Unit. A very special thank you to our extended family of Karen Millsaps and the Sequatchie County Circuit Court Clerk Office, also the Court System as well.

Funeral services were held Friday, October 8 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Michael Grant officiating. Burial was in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens Community Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home in Dunlap.