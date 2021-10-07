Road repair underway on Cagle Mountain

(photo by Sequatchie County Highway Department)

The Sequatchie County Highway Department began preparing early Thursday morning for repair work after a section of Tate Hill Road, off McCarver Loop on Cagle Mountain, was washed away during heavy rain October 6. Highway department staff explained six families are affected but are able to leave on foot if necessary. The damage was part of a evening of quick, torrential rain with crews rescuing approximately a dozen individuals from vehicles and homes. For more, see the October 14 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.