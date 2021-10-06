Shirley May Clark McKay, 92, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances and Teresa Clark; husband, Robert McKay; sister, Lois Clark; and brothers, Robert, Meral and Howard Clark.

She is survived by her children, Shirley Bane, Gary Collier and Teresa (Peter) Servin; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

No funeral services were held.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.