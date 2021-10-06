| logout
Shirley May Clark McKay
Shirley May Clark McKay, 92, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances and Teresa Clark; husband, Robert McKay; sister, Lois Clark; and brothers, Robert, Meral and Howard Clark.
She is survived by her children, Shirley Bane, Gary Collier and Teresa (Peter) Servin; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
No funeral services were held.
An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.
Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.