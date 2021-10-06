Glenn Dale Early, 55, of Mowbray Mountain, Tennessee walked into the loving arms of Jesus his Savior on Friday, October 1, with his wife by his side.

A friend to all he met, Dale was a follower of Christ and a member of the Way of the Cross Baptist Church in Dunlap, where he picked banjo. He worked as a skilled welder at Astec in Chattanooga aside his son, and he also served as vice president of Whitwell Saddle Club.

The ultimate gentleman cowboy, Dale enjoyed riding his horse, Maggie, in the cove behind his home, and had grown a sought-after-beard that he was quite proud of, making the best Cowboy Santa ever seen. He appreciated the outdoors and had recently fallen in love with camping. He loved hard, prayed harder, and knew how to enjoy the simple things in life. Dale was a role model to people of all ages and all walks of life. Dale grew up in Bryant, Alabama and graduated from North Sand Mountain High School.

He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Jeanette Early.

Left to treasure his memory include his beloved wife of nearly 27 years, Patricia Lynn Early; children, Preston (Sandee) Early, Timothy (Alisha) Early, Rachael (Chris) Welch, Joshua Bryant, Sarah (Brent) Harvey and Katie (Jimmy) Johnson; siblings, Phyllis Powers, Gerald (Pam) Early and Gary (Priscilla) Early; grandchildren, Eli, Kadance, Zeke, Emmie, Ethan, Gracie, Lily, Landon, Wyatt, Josiah and Lorelei.

A Celebration of Life was held at Way of the Cross Baptist Church in Dunlap on Tuesday, October 5 with Pastor Ryan Goins and Brother Lanny Tate officiating. Graveside service followed at Leaning-E Family Cemetery on Mowbray Mountain.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.