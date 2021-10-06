Firetower Bill Layne, 90, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at his home.

He served two tours of duty in Korea while in The United States Army. Bill was retired from Tennessee Division of Forestry Service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilford and Ruby Layne; five sisters, Frances Laymon, Elizabeth Higgins, Andaine Scott, Marie Davis, and Freda Jo Layne; and four brothers, Floyd, Sam, James and Wayne Layne.

He is survived by his son, Ronnie Layne, Dunlap; sister, Maudie Jones, Denver, Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Sunday, October 3 at Collier Cemetery with military honors provided by Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road in Dunlap.