Dorothy Jane Green, 82, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at NHC Sequatchie. She attended Dunlap church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Mary Mable Clark Luttrell; husband, Jack Green; daughter, Teresia Crowell; along with many brothers and a sister.

She is survived by her daughters, Denise Parris and Lana (Kevin) Jones; grandchildren, Jackie (Mike) Griffith, Caleb (Christine) Green and Joseph (Niki) Crowell; great-grandchildren, Tristan (Gabrielle) Layne, Breezie Griffith, Tori Griffith, Emily Green, Jack Green and Caroline Green; great-great grandchild, Bryant Layne; sister-in-law, Jean (David) Armstrong; along with several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Davis Cemetery.

Denise and Lana would like to say a very special thank you to NHC for all of the love and care they have shown their mother over the years.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.