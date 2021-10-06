Charles Edward Layne, 74, of the Cagle Community, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga.

He was born in Palmer, Tennessee on May 29, 1947 to Coleman Layne and Joyce Olean Cleek Layne Hart, who preceded him in death; along with his step-father, J.B. Hart.

He was a heavy equipment mechanic working for himself, Wright Brothers, Sequatchie Concrete and Jasper Construction. He was a member of Laager Independent Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Sherman Layne; sons, Joe Edward and Bobby Ray Layne; brother, Bull Hart; sisters, Ruby (Robert) Johnson, Hearlene (Randy) Dishroon, Renee (late Keith) McBee and Elaine (Richard) Mell; grandchildren, Ashlan, Gracie, Austin and Brandon Layne; great grandchild, Paislee Lawrence; and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services with the family only will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 7 in the funeral home chapel with Ministers Matthew Meeks, Jonathan Hankins and Jessie Lockhart officiating. Burial followed in Cagle Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Layne Funeral Home of Palmer was in charge of arrangements, www.laynefuneralhome.com.