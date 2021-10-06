Charles Clayton Dye, 30, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Erlanger Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Carlene Dye; and nephew, Nick Jones.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Jones Dye; parents, Anthony and Charlene Dye Britton; children, Justin Sims, Ashley Sims, Devin Sims, Jaxtyn and Addy; siblings, John Britton, Jessica (JP) Lawson, Lathan Phillips and Brian Phillips; brother-in-law, Nathan Jones; sister-in-law, Heather Jones; nieces, Bella Lawson, Mylei Jones, Megan Jones, Kirsten (Eric) Whaley, Avyah and CristaBella; nephew, Seth (Katie) Jones; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services were held Thursday, September 30 at Whitwell Memorial Cemetery. The family requests that donations be made to the funeral home toward funeral expenses.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.