April Ruth Lewis, 41, of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee passed from this life in the early morning hours of September 24, 2021 in Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.

She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and the owner of Hairitage Hair Salon. She graduated from Soddy Daisy High School in 1998.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Zoe and Hayleigh Lewis; mother, Linda Pope Johnson; father, Jerome (Andrea) Johnson; sister, Darla (Nate) Jourdan; brother, Andre (Milana) Pope; grandmother, Ina Ruth Pope; nieces, Addison and Amara; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

April was preceded in death by her biological father, Michael Cofer.

A celebration of life will be held at Harris Park on Saturday, October 16 at 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home in Dunlap.