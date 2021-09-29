Robert “Bobby” Wayne Stewart of Sweetwater, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the age of 52.

He was a member of Murray’s Baptist Church and was a longstanding employee at Tire Pro Ag Central in Athens.

He was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Sue Stewart; and two nephews.

He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Veronica Stewart; lovingly remembered by his sisters, Ruth (Jim) Lowther of Trinity, Texas, Roberta (James) Miller of Philadelphia, Tennessee, Linda (Duwayne) Arden of Niota, Tennessee, and Tammy (Everett) Elmore of Sweetwater; brother, Jimmy Stewart of Louisiana, as well as several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by in-laws, Ellis and Martha Grant of Dunlap, Tonja and Mike Bennett of Soddy Daisy, Shonda and Von Dishman of Soddy Daisy; one nephew; three nieces; and two great nieces. He also leaves behind two close friends, Chris Miller and Scott Trew, and was loved by many others.

Funeral services were held Sunday, September 26 at Biereley-Hale Chapel with Rev. Chris Hampton officiating. Burial was in Varner-Grant Cemetery in Soddy Daisy.

Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville was in charge of arrangements.