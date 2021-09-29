Deborah “Debbie” Tate Lewis

Deborah “Debbie” Loena Tate Lewis, 71, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at her residence.

She was of the Baptist faith and attended Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed life and loved to travel with her husband, Jerry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Quay and Helen Standifer Tate.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Mainord Lewis; children, Jimmy Lewis, Tim (Camilla) Lewis and Lindsay (Shane) Worley; brothers, Denton (Brenda) Tate and Danny (Sandra) Tate; grandchildren, TJ, Elizabeth, Scott, Ciara and Emberlyn; two great-grandchildren, Maeve and Adler; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service were held Thursday, September 23 at Camp Cemetery with Bro. Ron Follett officiating.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.