Commission donates $50,000 to VFW

Helping the VFW Post 5772 aid local veterans and their families, the Sequatchie County Commission unanimously approved a $50,000 one-time donation during their special called meeting September 20.

“This will allow us to get back on our mission,” said VFW member Johnny Cordell, present with Tommy Hickey.

The $50,000 was recommended and approved by the budget committee, Commissioner Jeff Barger explained, and was a budgeted item.

For more see the September 30 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.