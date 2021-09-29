Clara Fernandez, 62, of Dunlap, passed away Saturday morning, September 25, 2021 at her home. She and her husband were owners of Ed and Eddy’s Garage.

She is survived by her husband, Eduardo Fernandez; two daughters, Yanette Rodriguez, Miami, Florida and Maivi Fernandez, Dunlap; son, Eduardo Fernandez Jr.; four grandchildren; three brothers, Walter Venega, Dunlap, Angel and Leonardo Venega, both of Gainesville, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 28 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens Community Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements are by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.