Charles Michael Wood, infant son of Charles and Lana Wood, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at his home.

He is survived by his parents; maternal grandparents, Brian and Susan Hillis, Lilburn, Georgia; paternal grandparents, Charles and Donna Wood, Dunlap; aunts, Cristi, Masha, Katya, Anya, Ksenya; and uncles, Sasha, Alex, Vasya, Trevor Hillis, and Justin Wood.

Memorial services will be held Sunday, October 3 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill United Methodist Historic Church with Bro. Jared Wood officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements are by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.