Indians regain “Chief Roaring Eagle”

Sequatchie County High School’s Indians took the lead for good with a long touchdown four minutes into the fourth quarter, then held on for a 31-29 win over rival Bledsoe County in football September 24. Bledsoe missed a 45-yard field goal try with 30 seconds remaining. With the win, SCHS regains possession of The Stump, or Chief Roaring Eagle, the challenge trophy sponsored by Mountain Valley Bank and First Farmers and Commercial Bank. The Indians will be back at home next Friday to face Community High School for homecoming, finishing a week of homecoming activities. For more, see the September 30 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.