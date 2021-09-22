Simon Reese Stewart, 78, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Birmingham VA Medical Center. He was an Army Veteran and served two tours in Vietnam.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Corine Stewart; three brothers, Landon, Wilkie, and Foster Stewart; two sisters, Lena Stewart and Rosa Cleo Hobbs; two nieces, JoAnna Sherrill and Sherry Dover; one nephew, David Reed; two half- brothers, Thomas and Cecil Stewart; and five half-sisters, Pauline Cain, Veola Sutherland, Mazelle Titshaw, Bernice Cunningham and Wilma Harris.

He is survived by one brother, Raymond (Vicky) Stewart; three sisters, Teresa (Roger) Kirkpatrick, Kathy Stewart, and Paula Lahmers; his precious niece, Allie Lahmers; one half-sister, Geneva Brown; two half-brothers, Lloyd and Radis Stewart; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and special friend, Sarah Neal Hobbs.

Graveside services were held Saturday, September 18 at Johnson-Stewart Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.