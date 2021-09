Rosa Cleo Hobbs, 72, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Hospice Care Center of Chattanooga. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Corine Stewart; brothers, Landon, Wilkie, and Foster Stewart; and sister, Lena Stewart.

She is survived by her two sons, Shawn (Julie) Hobbs and Kirk (Sarah) Hobbs; grandchildren, Macie (Kris) Layne, Delanie (Zach) Brammer, Brooke (Cameron) Camp, Aaron Hobbs, Kurt Smith, Kiara Hobbs, Kassi Hobbs, Olivia Higgins, Parker Higgins, Hailey (Thomas) Heiskell, Trey (Jesalyn) Cantrell, and Kiley Cantrell; great-grandchildren, Kaidence Layne, Landon Smith, Maddie Cantrell, and Kaiden Cantrell; sisters, Teresa Kirkpatrick and Kathy Stewart of Chattanooga, and Paula Lahmers of Dunlap; brothers, Simon Stewart and Raymond (Vicky) Stewart of Dunlap.

Graveside services were held Thursday, September 16 at Johnson-Stewart Cemetery with Bro. Richard Rae officiating.

Pallbearers were Aaron Hobbs, Cameron Camp, Kurt Smith, Thomas Heiskell, Bryan Stewart, and Hunter Neal.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.