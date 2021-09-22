Lorene “Jo” Smith Hargis, 91, of Hixson, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at her residence.

She was a member of North Hamilton church of Christ. She married Claude K. Hargis in 1948 and they moved to Detroit, Michigan, where they raised their four children. She would return to Tennessee in 1984 after the passing of her husband. She lived her life for God, her church and her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude K. Hargis; daughter, Susie Hargis; parents, Tim and Martha Smith; sisters, Marilda Frizzell, Slim Smith, Ethel Slatton, Allene Morrison and Beulah Myers; and brothers, Lecil Smith, J.B. Smith and Tim Smith, Jr.

She is survived by her children, Steve (Kathy) Hargis; Claudia Hargis and Allen (Susan) Hargis, all of Hixson; 14 grandchildren, Angie, Jason (Sharon), Jenna (Ryan), Mindy (Blake), Daniel (Johnna), Joel (Shelby), Emily, Donovan and Rachel; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Millis) Jackson of Hixson; sisters-in-law, Venna Mae Smith and Lila Brady; brothers-in-law, J.T. Myers and Donnie Hargis; along with many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, September 22 at Collier Cemetery with Minister David Smith officiating.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.