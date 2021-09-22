Joe Franklin “Joey” Foust, 65, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at his residence. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Cartwright.

He was preceded in death by his father, Franklin Delano Foust; and brother, Dusty Foust.

He is survived by his mother, Josephine Cranmore Pascoe; children, Bobby Joe Foust, Robert Foust, D.J. Foust and Heather Davis; sister, Debbie Shell; and grandchildren, Matthew and Allie.

No funeral services were held.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.