 Skip to content

Joe Franklin “Joey” Foust

| |

Joe Franklin “Joey” Foust, 65, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at his residence. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Cartwright.

He was preceded in death by his father, Franklin Delano Foust; and brother, Dusty Foust.

He is survived by his mother, Josephine Cranmore Pascoe; children, Bobby Joe Foust, Robert Foust, D.J. Foust and Heather Davis; sister, Debbie Shell; and grandchildren, Matthew and Allie.

No funeral services were held.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment